Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Homegrown Christmas' on Hallmark

Santa’s Boots When a business woman (Megan Hilty) makes her annual Christmas trek back to her hometown, she’s shocked to learn that the family business, a department store, is on the brink of foreclosure in this new holiday gender-switched spin on “Cinderella.” Pitching in as a Santa’s helper, she takes a liking to Nick (Noah Mills), the store’s young Santa, who suddenly leaves, and the only clue to find him is a black boot he left behind. 8 p.m. Lifetime