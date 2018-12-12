Wednesday's TV highlights: 'A Million Little Things' on ABC

SERIES
Riverdale Jughead and Archie (Cole Sprouse, K.J. Apa) head to Toledo to visit Gladys and Jellybean (Gina Gershon, Trinity Rose Likins), Jughead’s mother and sister. Also, Betty (Lili Reinhart) gets closer to uncovering the truth about Griffins & Gargoyles in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Now that he is engaged to Lainey (AJ Michalka), Barry (Troy Gentile) is thrilled that he finally gets to celebrate Christmas in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
American Housewife When her father (guest star Patrick Duffy) surprises the family with a Christmas visit, Katie (Katy Mixon) tries to keep him away from her mother (guest star Wendie Malick) in the family comedy’s new holiday episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team The hunt for Andres Doza (Yul Vazquez) comes to a head when the team makes a last-ditch effort to capture the leader of one of the most powerful and lethal drug cartels in Mexico. David Boreanaz stars in this new episode of the adventure series. 9 p.m. CBS
Little Big Shots This new holiday episode features a powerhouse singer, a violinist, a gospel singer, a little boy and his dog, a singing superstar and a soul singer. 9 p.m. NBC
All American Beverly High has its Homecoming game and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) feels the pressure, while Coach Baker (Taye Diggs) tries to bring his team together for a win that will send them to the district playoffs. 9 p.m. KTLA
Modern Family Haley (Sarah Hyland) wants to give the family an unforgettable Christmas gift, but the time is never right. Meanwhile, Phil (Ty Burrell) has borrowed the painstakingly decorated family Christmas tree to dress up a house he’s selling. Julie Bowen, Ed O’Neill and Sofia Vergara also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Single Parents Angie (Leighton Meester) enlists Will (Taran Killam) to help find a last-minute gift for Owen (Andy Favreau) while Graham (Tyler Wladis) begins to doubt the existence of Santa. 9:30 p.m. ABC
A Million Little Things With Christmas fast approaching, Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) struggles to figure out a way to tell her kids (Lizzie Green, Chance Hurstfield) that she is pregnant in the midseason finale. David Giuntoli, Allison Miller, James Roday and Christina Moses also star. 10 p.m. ABC
South Park The Bike Parade is still on, but the boys’ chance of winning is in jeopardy in the season finale of the raunchy animated comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Nightflyers D’Branin (Eoin Macken) pushes ahead with his plan while Rowan (Angus Sampson) deals with his grief in this new episode of the science-fiction series. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Paris to Pittsburgh Emmy-winning actress and environmental activist Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) narrates this new documentary which explores the efforts of individuals committed to battling some of the most severe threats posed by climate change. 9 and 10:23 p.m. National Geographic
MOVIES
The Godfathers of Hardcore Ian McFarland’s 2017 documentary charts the rise and fall — and unlikely subsequent rebirth — of Agnostic Front, a band that is widely regarded as the “founding fathers” of the New York hardcore music scene. 10 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Gwen Stefani; Natalie Portman; Tarek El Moussa; Christina El Moussa. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jennifer Lopez. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Brian Welch, Korn and daughter Jennea Welch (“Loud Krazy Love”); Chris Thorne, the Honest Company; Thom Filicia (“Get a Room With Carson & Thom”); Stella Abrera and James Whiteside (“The Nutcracker”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Lopez (“Second Act”); the Harlem Globetrotters; Lindsey Stirling performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Nick Cannon (“The Masked Singer”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Macaroni and cheese; Daphne Oz, Alex Guarnaschelli, Jamika Pessoa and Jordin Sparks. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Hill Harper (“The Good Doctor”); Keke Palmer (“Pimp”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors A pastor discusses being addicted to pain medicine; a surprising cancer risk; artificial sweetener. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Wayne Brady and Maile Brady perform; Dolph Lundgren; Jodie Sweetin; Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Heroes who saved students from a wildfire in California. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Ayesha Curry. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A teen is accused of killing his baby brother and sister; a small-town mom’s disappearance. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Steve Carell (“Welcome to Marwen”); Gisele Bündchen (“Lessons”); Kesha performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jennifer Lopez. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Natalie Portman; Dennis Miller; Braison Cyrus performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Leslie Mann; Brandon Micheal Hall; Lil’ Wayne performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Will Ferrell; John C. Reilly; Matty Matheson; Rita Wilson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gisele Bündchen. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Lenny Kravitz; Anthony Atamanuik; Ina Garten; Todd Sucherman performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jameela Jamil; Hera Hilmar performs. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Oklahoma City Thunder visits the New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Toronto Raptors are at the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks host the Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. FS Prime
