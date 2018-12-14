Friday's TV highlights: 'Speechless' on ABC

The Dick Van Dyke Show — Now in Living Color! Carl Reiner selected two of his favorite episodes to be colorized for this year’s special. First, Rob and Laura (Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore) share their memories of the days leading up to Richie’s (Larry Mathews) birth. Then, their romantic second honeymoon goes sour when Laura’s toe gets stuck in a bathtub spout. 9 p.m. CBS