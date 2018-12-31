Monday's TV highlights: 'Live From Lincoln Center' on PBS

SERIES
Live From Lincoln Center The New York Philharmonic celebrates New Year's Eve with waltzes and polkas by Johann Strauss II and works by Stephen Sondheim, Kander & Ebb and Alexandre Desplat, and a special performance from Renée Fleming, in the season finale. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
SPECIALS
New Year’s Eve Specials Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen kick off a full evening of coverage on CNN at 5 p.m.
On Fox News, Pete Hegseth and Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery cohost “All American New Year,” with segments from New York, Miami, Nashville and New Orleans. 7 and 11 p.m.
Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb are joined in prime time by Chrissy Metz, Jaimie Alexander, Howie Mandel, Melissa Rivers, Ryan Eggold, Savannah Guthrie, Giuliana Rancic, Jason Kennedy and Wanda Sykes for “A Toast to 2018,” a look back at events of 2018. 8 p.m. NBC
Ryan Seacrest is in New York’s Times Square, with Christina Aguilera headlining the night’s musical performers in ABC’s awkwardly titled “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019.” (Part 1) 8 p.m.; (Part 2) 10 p.m. and (Part 3) 11:30 p.m.
Maria Menounos joins host Steve Harvey for “New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey.” The Fox network’s second annual live broadcast special from Times Square in Manhattan features a performance by Sting, and by Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes and Why Don’t We. 8 and 10 p.m.
Carson Daly, Chrissy Teigen, Leslie Jones and Keith Urban begin the countdown taped at New York’s Times Square and Nashville, with special musical performances and surprise guests. 10 and 11:30 p.m. NBC
ACL Hall of Fame New Year’s Special The fourth edition spotlights a new group of honorees into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame. Rosanne Cash (the daughter of Johnny Cash), Roy Orbison and the Neville Brothers are among the honorees. Special guests include Elvis Costello, Ry Cooder and Dr. John, with host Chris Isaak. 10:30 p.m. KOCE; 11 p.m. KPBS and KVCR
MOVIES
New Year's Eve Director Garry Marshall assembled a top-notch ensemble cast in this 2011 comedy starring Hilary Swank as the executive overseeing the traditional ball drop in Times Square. Also starring are Sarah Jessica Parker, as a mother concerned about her teen daughter’s (Abigail Breslin) plans, and Robert De Niro as a hospital patient. Halle Berry, Lea Michele and Jon Bon Jovi are among the many others on hand. 2, 4:30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. E!
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lori Bergamotto; the newest American Girl doll is revealed. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Designer Tamara Mellon; Dorit Kemsley (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Memorable moments. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS
SPORTS
College Football Military Bowl: Cincinnati versus Virginia Tech, 9 a.m. ESPN; Hyundai Sun Bowl: Stanford versus Pittsburgh, 11 a.m. CBS; Redbox Bowl: Michigan State versus Oregon, NoonFox; AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Missouri versus Oklahoma State, 12:45 p.m. ESPN; San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: Northwestern versus Utah, 4 p.m. FS1; TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: North Carolina State versus Texas A&M, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks host the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. FS Prime
