Asia Kate Dillon makes history with major nonbinary roles in ‘Billions’ and ‘John Wick 3’

I was assigned female at birth. I have light skin, which I think I benefit from. I’m thin, I’m fairly androgynous looking. I feel those things make it easier to absorb my identity. Had I been assigned male at birth and I were a person of color, and wore stereotypical feminine clothing…well, I know from the experience of my friends who are like that that they are not as readily accepted. It is trans women and femmes of color, nonconforming trans people of color who started the queer revolution long before I was born. Those are the people who are still the most marginalized and the most disenfranchised from the movement that they started.