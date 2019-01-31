Bryan Cranston to star in limited series 'Your Honor' for Showtime

Bryan Cranston is returning to the small screen in “Your Honor,” a limited series for Showtime, the network announced Thursday at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour in Pasadena.
In the 10-episode legal drama, Cranston will play a New Orleans judge “whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choice.”
The series is written by Peter Moffat, whose BBC series “Criminal Justice” was adapted into the acclaimed HBO limited series “The Night Of.” It will be executive produced by Robert and Michelle King, the duo who created the long-running CBS legal drama “The Good Wife” and its spinoff, “The Good Fight,” currently streaming on CBS All Access.
“Peter, Michelle and Robert have crafted an original thriller with gut-wrenching suspense, raw emotion and moral complexity,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime. “And we are simply ecstatic that Bryan Cranston, one of the planet's finest actors, shares our enthusiasm.”
“Your Honor” is the latest limited series from Showtime, following the critically well-received “Escape at Dannemora,” “Patrick Melrose” and “Twin Peaks: The Return.”
Cranston can now be seen in the film “The Upside” with Kevin Hart and in a Broadway production of “Network,” adapted from the Sidney Lumet film.
“Your Honor” will go into production in New Orleans later this year, according to Showtime. A premiere date has not been announced.