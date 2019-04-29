'Game of Thrones' episode 3: Now the Night King's watch is ended — and a few others

And now the talking has ended. The Battle of Winterfell arrived and, to the surprise of no one, there were casualties. But to the surprise of at least one viewer, not quite as many as expected.
While still processing the fallen and where the living go from here, here’s a list of who didn’t survive the fight:
Lyanne Mormont
Cause of death: Crushed by zombie giant (but not before killing said giant).
Theon Greyjoy
Cause of death: Run through by the Night King. But with valor.
Jorah Mormont
Cause of death: Many, many wounds but while saving Daenerys’ life.
Beric Dondarrian
Cause of death: Hodor-ing below Winterfell to block a whole lot of zombies and save Arya’s life
Eddison Tollett:
Cause of death: In the first wave — but also, maybe, for not getting his name out there a little better.
The Night King
Cause of death: Arya. Need we say more?
Maybe OK but it was too dark to really be sure:
Gilly, Gendry, Podrick, Grey Worm, Tormund