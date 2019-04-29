Advertisement

'Game of Thrones' episode 3: Now the Night King's watch is ended — and a few others

Apr 28, 2019 | 7:50 PM
The Night King in HBO's "Game Of Thrones." (HBO)

And now the talking has ended. The Battle of Winterfell arrived and, to the surprise of no one, there were casualties. But to the surprise of at least one viewer, not quite as many as expected.

While still processing the fallen and where the living go from here, here’s a list of who didn’t survive the fight:

Lyanne Mormont

Cause of death: Crushed by zombie giant (but not before killing said giant).

Theon Greyjoy

Cause of death: Run through by the Night King. But with valor.

Jorah Mormont

Cause of death: Many, many wounds but while saving Daenerys’ life.

Beric Dondarrian

Cause of death: Hodor-ing below Winterfell to block a whole lot of zombies and save Arya’s life

Eddison Tollett:

Cause of death: In the first wave — but also, maybe, for not getting his name out there a little better.

The Night King

Cause of death: Arya. Need we say more?

Maybe OK but it was too dark to really be sure:

Gilly, Gendry, Podrick, Grey Worm, Tormund

