‘Game of Thrones’ finale recap: No one's very happy

Instead it was neither as her fanaticism was made complete. With King’s Landing still smoking, a black-clad Daenerys addressed her troops with a promise that “liberation” had only just begun. For the Breaker of Chains, freedom now seemed to mean freeing her enemies from their lives, and — as if in an effort to head off the criticism that launching global war was an odd look for someone who had promised to “break the wheel” of oppression, she repeated the metaphor again and again as Drogon, the world’s most powerful and scaly hype-man, punctuated her words with a few dragon screams.