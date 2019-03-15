NBC sets a date for the 2020 Golden Globes

“Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg co-hosted the ceremony in January. And while 18.6 million viewers tuned into the peacock network to watch “Green Book” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” win top prizes, the telecast dipped slightly in the ratings from the previous year. But it didn’t see the double-digit drop-offs that many other televised award shows have seen in recent years.