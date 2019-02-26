Oscars: Eight movies we’ll be talking about at next year’s show

Yes, there was a film version of “Little Women” out just last year, but it wasn’t written and directed by Greta Gerwig. Meanwhile, there have been three “Spider-Man” franchise reboots, a dozen Madea movies, 13 “X-Men” entries and a constant cultural churning of Batmen and Supermen and 007s. So don’t you dare ask if we need another “Little Women.” The cast is perfect in this follow-up to Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” right down to the choice of Streep in the small but key role of acerbic Aunt March.