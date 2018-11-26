The ceremony was a small one, held Saturday in Washington, Willie Geist said in announcing that the regular hosts would be taking the week off from their show.

The secret event was held at the National Archives, home of the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. The couple’s families and their children from previous marriages attended, plus some friends, and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) officiated. Cummings conducted a ceremony that he and Scarborough wrote together, Geist said.