‘Wither HBO?’ Again? Exit Richard Plepler, enter Bob Greenblatt and a new era

Whither HBO? Time has proved this question false. Just as, say, NBC comedy did not end with "Seinfeld" and "Friends," HBO has survived the end of "The Sopranos" by more than a decade. Three HBO series — "Random Acts of Flyness," "Barry" and "Sally4Ever" — were on my list of last year's best new shows, along with Judd Apatow's "The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling.” And in the time since "Game of Thrones" premiered, in 2011, HBO has also brought on "Enlightened," "Girls," "Togetherness," "Family Tree," "The Newsroom," "The Leftovers," "True Detective," "The Young Pope" (to be followed by "The New Pope"), '"The Deuce," "Show Me a Hero," "Sharp Objects," "Big Little Lies," "Insecure," "High Maintenance," "Silicon Valley," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" and prize magnet "Veep,” to name only the ones I’ve found interesting. (There are less-good HBO shows too, even some bad ones.) There have been many starry, made-for-TV movies and lauded documentaries — "Leaving Neverland" is the one you're talking about now. So much for being a one-show business.