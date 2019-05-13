How ‘Lucifer,’ banished from Fox, found sympathy for the devil from Netflix

The fourth season of the series dropped last week on the streaming service, which revived the show after a legion of fans in this country and abroad staged an intense Twitter campaign protesting its ouster and pleading for a reprieve from another network. The pickup is one of the first instances where Netflix, which specializes in original series and films, has picked up a show from a major U.S. broadcast network. (Netflix next month will air the third season of “Designated Survivor,” which was canceled last year by ABC.)