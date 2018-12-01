Overrated/Underrated: The raw comedy of ‘The Bisexual,’ and ‘The Lion King’ goes ‘live action’

The new “Lion King” trailer: Thanksgiving came alive with more nostalgia than usual last weekend as the first look at Disney’s “live action” reworking of “The Lion King” was revealed in advance of its debut next summer. While a few new voices (Donald Glover, John Oliver and, of course, Beyoncé) sound promising, the teaser showed only what appears to be a successful photocopy of the 1994 original that spares no digital animation expense. Hopefully the actual movie will have more to offer, but based on first impressions, the studio appears to have made the same movie except with more (virtual) fur and less dynamic color.