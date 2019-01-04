Overrated/Underrated: 'Wanderlust,' far better than it looks. And isn't Woodstock remembered enough?

The Louis C.K. heel-turn: We had hints over the past few months, but we didn’t know what the inevitable comeback for this disgraced comic would look like until new material from a recent set leaked online last week. Now we know that rather than the self-lacerating “honest” comedy that led him toward his own FX series, his stand-up persona has embraced shallow bitterness and a tinge of bigotry that presents as “edgy” but is really just more mean than funny. The good news is he’s now found a new core audience of similarly aggrieved men to buy tickets. The bad news — for him — is the rest of us can go back to our lives.