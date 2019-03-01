Overrated/Underrated: No, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper weren’t ‘magic’ at the Oscars

The ‘Star Is Born’ moment at the Oscars: You’re either in or you’re out with this movie, which for some became an awards season cause given the chemistry between its two leads, a comfortable pivotal song (“Shallow”) and a key scene that lent itself to online meme-ification (“I just want to look at you one more time”). Then, at last weekend’s Oscars, fans swooned as Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper reunited to sing “Shallow” and for a few minutes looked as if they really liked each other as much in reality as they did onscreen. You know, like a couple of actors might. It wasn’t magic; it was a performance.