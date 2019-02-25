Advertisement

Oscars: Here's every Times photo of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper together

By Los Angeles Times staff
Feb 25, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga during the telecast of the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“A Star Is Born” went 1-for-8 at Sunday night’s Oscars, but it was still a big night for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — and, most importantly, fans of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

The two shared the stage for a memorably passionate live rendition of “Shallow” — an especially rare performance by Cooper, who also directed and co-wrote the movie. After singing the first verse of the tune, Cooper took a seat next to Lady Gaga on her piano bench for the end of the song, and the internet kind of freaked out.

The two also shared screen time when “Shallow” won the Oscar for original song. The singer-actress thanked Cooper, saying, "Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could have sung this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us."

But while, sadly, there’s no news about a repeat performance by Cooper and Gaga anytime soon, here’s another loving look back at every single Times photo of the duo together.

(And hey! At least Cooper got a Grammy out of it.)

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga perform "Shallow" during the 91st Academy Awards.
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga perform "Shallow" during the 91st Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Gaga and Cooper, shown at the Academy Awards, previously performed "Shallow" live in Las Vegas.
Gaga and Cooper, shown at the Academy Awards, previously performed "Shallow" live in Las Vegas. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Gaga and Cooper previously won a Grammy for pop duo/group performance for "Shallow."
Gaga and Cooper previously won a Grammy for pop duo/group performance for "Shallow." (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Cooper was also nominated for lead actor, adapted screenplay and best picture for "A Star Is Born," while Gaga was nominated for lead actress.
Cooper was also nominated for lead actor, adapted screenplay and best picture for "A Star Is Born," while Gaga was nominated for lead actress. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The duo after they wrapped their performance.
The duo after they wrapped their performance. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Cooper and Gaga received a standing ovation for their duet.
Cooper and Gaga received a standing ovation for their duet. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Cooper applauds Gaga after their performance.
Cooper applauds Gaga after their performance. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Cooper takes a bow alongside Gaga after their performance at the Academy Awards.
Cooper takes a bow alongside Gaga after their performance at the Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Gaga and Cooper embrace after their duet.
Gaga and Cooper embrace after their duet. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Gaga and Cooper walk back to their seats after their performance.
Gaga and Cooper walk back to their seats after their performance. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Shown from backstage, Cooper watches Gaga perform on the piano.
Shown from backstage, Cooper watches Gaga perform on the piano. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Shown from backstage, Cooper finds his light during his part of the performance.
Shown from backstage, Cooper finds his light during his part of the performance. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Cooper finds his light while singing to his "Star Is Born" co-star.
Cooper finds his light while singing to his "Star Is Born" co-star. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Gaga shows off her Oscar for original song to Cooper shortly after her win.
Gaga shows off her Oscar for original song to Cooper shortly after her win. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
