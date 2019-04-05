Overrated/Underrated: Nate Bargatze’s killer new special, and how many origin stories do we need?

Our ever-expanding origin stories: Remember how the Joker from “Batman” got started? No, not the one played by Jack Nicholson or (better yet) Heath Ledger, the Joaquin Phoenix “Joker” who appeared in a new trailer this week. The movie will be fine, at least until Jaden Smith stars in the reboot, but the constant churn of new starts, prequels and spinoffs from “Star Wars,” “Lord of the Rings” and, yes, even “Game of Thrones” has to run dry one day. Reinventing movies and characters we know has its pleasures, but remember hearing a story for the first time? That can feel pretty good too.