Review: Mötley Crüe biopic ‘The Dirt,’ as vapid and sexist as the band in its heyday

“The Dirt” doesn’t bother to recreate L.A.’s Sunset Strip circa 1980s here either, at least in any detail. The band members mention the Starwood, have meetings at the strip club The Body Shop, and we see a little of the Whiskey a Go Go and Gazzarri’s. Oh, and the girl under the table (yes, there’s more than one) does her work at the Rainbow. But we only know this because we hear them talk about these places or we see the names on a marquee.