Overrated/Underrated: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and the trouble with time travel

Natasia Demetriou in FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows”: Given the abundance of charm and wit in the original — it’s the film that first brought “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi (also the voice of Korg) into most of our lives — it’s maybe no surprise this series is among the funniest newcomers of the year. Rejiggering its setting from Wellington, New Zealand, to New York’s Staten Island with a new class of genial, dryly hilarious vampires, the series benefits from a lethal cast of comics who are mostly unfamiliar on these shores. The most rewarding wildcard is Demetriou, the British comic and writer, who steals scene after scene as Nadja. Vampires thrive in darkness, but her efforts have been shining in the spotlight.