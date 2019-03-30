Why comedy everyman Paul Scheer is acting as fast as he can

I wanted to do something a little more out of my wheelhouse. Keith is a guy that’s in the closet, but he also has all the affectations you would see normally on Wall Street. But you open him up and he has this inner life, and almost every person he interacts with, it's different. To Mo [Don Cheadle's character], it's a little bit like he's a sycophant; to a group of people, he's like that jocky bro dude; to [Andrew Rannels’ character Blair Pfaff ], it's this competitive thing; to his boyfriend, it's real honest; to his wife, it's this weird, terrible relationship. It’s one of the most fulfilling things I’ve ever gotten to do.