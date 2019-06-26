Ramy Youssef disarms and charms in HBO special ‘Feelings’

On the media: “Some random crime will happen. You’ll hear them say, ‘And he recently converted to Islam.’ They’ll just throw it in there. … That’s why I had to watch the whole R. Kelly documentary. I was just waiting for them to find the Quran. I know it’s going to happen, episode six, we’re going to go in the booth, we’re going to think he’s singing a song, then it’ll be [sings] Allahu Akbar! … It’d be devastating for the Muslim people because it would be the most beautiful call to prayer ever.”