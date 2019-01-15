Review: The young and otherworldly of 'Roswell, New Mexico,' 'A Discovery of Witches' and 'Deadly Class'

The elegant and satisfying "A Discovery of Witches," based on the first book of Deborah Harkness' All Souls Trilogy, is the classiest of the lot, an expensive-looking British production with a premium cast, including Teresa Palmer ("Hacksaw Ridge") as scholar-witch Diana Bishop and Matthew Goode ("The Crown") as Matthew Clairmont, the vampire scientist in her tousled hair. She's got a pedigree that goes back to Salem, but keeps her powers on the back burner; he's the scion of an old French line and a one-time pal of Charles Darwin. The action gets underway when Diana, doing research at the University of Oxford, is able to access a book that has been hiding from the world for more than a century — a book everyone in Magicland is suddenly after, like the Maltese Falcon or the “Mad” money Smiler Grogan buried down in Santa Rosita under the Big W.