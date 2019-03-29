Ruth Wilson on going bold in ‘Lear’ and her own secret family saga in ‘Mrs. Wilson’

While “Mrs. Wilson” takes some license with the story, blending details from Alison’s memoir with revelations that came after her death, in her role as an executive producer Wilson didn’t shy away from the more unsavory details of her family history. She insisted on showing how her naive grandmother was complicit in Alec’s deception. “You must have some amazing capacity not to see things, or to refuse to see things,” in order to be duped so dramatically, she says.