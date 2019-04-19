‘Barry’s’ Sarah Goldberg on her ‘dislikable’ character: ‘Please don’t dilute her’

I really am one of those, like, annoying clichés. I just always wanted to act. Then, when I was in school, I had this amazing teacher, Michael Weiner, who came when I was in grade 8, and he was like this kind of passionate, fiery man with a big mop of curly hair. He was really intense. We would rehearse from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night. We just lived in that theater when I wasn't in classes. And even when I was in class, I was daydreaming and reading my script in my desk. In my last show, I got to play Sally Bowles in “Cabaret.” It was all I ever wanted to do. I wish, in a way, I'd been open to other things as a teen. I feel my curiosity in other things is peaking now in my 30s where I'm like, “Can I go back to college now?” I just started reading “Middlemarch.” I had a kind of myopia, I guess.