‘Schitt's Creek’ renewed for sixth and final season

“Schitt’s Creek” has been renewed for a sixth and final season, bringing the Rose family’s antics and misadventures to an end the way Dan and Eugene Levy intended.
“We have decided season six will be our last. We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning,” the Levys, the shows co-creators and stars, tweeted on Thursday.
“It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have,” the father-and-son team said.
The Canadian comedy debuted in 2015. It will end with a 14-episode season that begins in 2020 on the CBC in Canada and Pop TV in the U.S.
Season 6 is in preproduction and begins shooting in a few weeks, CBC and Pop said in a joint statement Thursday.
The fish-out-of-water sitcom chronicles the tax-evading Roses’ relocation to a crummy town they still own. While both hilarious and moving, the show has also managed to explain queer culture to its right-wing fans.
The series reunited Eugene Levy with his “SCTV” costar Catherine O’Hara (“Best in Show,” “A Mighty Wind” and “For Your Consideration”) and also stars Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson.
“Dan and Eugene have created a brilliant and irreverent series that has struck a powerful chord with audiences in Canada and around the world, fueled by stellar writing, sharp humor, an outstanding cast and a wardrobe for the ages,” said CBS Programming’s general manager, Sally Catto.
“’Schitt’s Creek’ is that rare zeitgeist show that creates incredible fandom, catalyzes culture, and receives best-of-television critical praise for its intelligence, character development, laughter and heart,” said Pop President Brad Schwartz.