‘The Village,’ NBC’s latest tear-jerker, is a feel-sad fairy tale saved by its acting

Created by Mike Daniels (a writer and producer on "Sons of Anarchy," which resembles this show not in the least), it's a fairy tale of New York, a show in which a Coney Island security guy will let three old men go on rides after hours because they are sad about a dead friend. You are not to worry about the practical likelihood of a place like the Village existing, or the way its cast of lower- to lower-middle-income characters — including two single mothers and their children — can live in such well-equipped quasi-luxury. It is unlikely, you may think, if you think of it at all, but not technically impossible. And anyway, TV does this all the time.