Review: ‘Turn Up Charlie’ stars Idris Elba as you’ve never seen him, a manny

The story of work-distracted parents offloading the care of an unhappy, troublesome child, often to a person with no experience of child-care, is something we have seen many times before. (There are variations: Sometimes the parents are dead; sometimes the minder knows her business; sometimes it is the minder and not the child who is unhappy, and so on.) This same engine has powered chassis from "Little Miss Marker" to "Mary Poppins," from "Paper Moon" to "Beetlejuice,” “Family Affair” to "Charles in Charge" — yes, you can call this "Charlie's in Charge" — and probably some Steve Guttenberg movie I am forgetting about.