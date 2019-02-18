With Phylicia Rashad, ‘This Is Us’ offers a different portrait of a mother and daughter

I will say, there's this amazing moment between when Mamma C and Beth where Beth says to her, "I'm strong because of you." And in that moment, I felt more of a Susan-Phylicia thing. I’ve always looked up to her path and what she's gone through and come through as an artist, as a woman … and continuing to go through, because she’s not stopping any time soon. And then for me to say, "I've watched that and I'm strong in this because of you and what you've given me. The wisdom you've passed down. The legacy you've built." That was a big moment. When people talk about representation of all these things, and the need for it, it's why it's so important, because these things need to be passed down. I thought about that and about my own mother and the strength that she has passed down to me. My mom's one of the strongest women you'll want to meet. But, yeah, my parents got on board with the acting once they saw me do it.