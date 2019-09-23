Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Climate & Environment

Greta Thunberg tells off U.N.: ‘People are dying ... and all you can talk about is money’

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, holds up her Swedish “School Strike for the Climate” sign while participating in a Fridays for Future demonstration in March in Berlin.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, holds up her Swedish “School Strike for the Climate” sign while participating in a Fridays for Future demonstration in March in Berlin.
(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)
By Alexa DíazStaff Writer 
Sep. 23, 2019
8:47 AM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg didn’t mince words when she addressed world leaders at the U.N. Climate Action Summit on Monday.

“My message is that we’ll be watching you. This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet, you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you,” Thunberg said, her voice starting to shake as her eyes filled with tears.

The summit began Monday morning with Thunberg and other youth activists present alongside leaders from more than 60 countries. The meeting comes days after a youth-led worldwide strike largely inspired by Thunberg called for swift government action in response to climate change.

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” she continued. “Yet, I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Our ecosystems are collapsing. We are the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you.”

Climate & Environment
Trump briefly attends U.N. climate summit; Greta Thunberg rails against ‘empty words’
UN-CLIMATE-ENVIRONMENT-GRETA THUNBERG
Climate & Environment
Trump briefly attends U.N. climate summit; Greta Thunberg rails against ‘empty words’
At the kickoff of the U.N. climate summit, protesters are already looking beyond it, recognizing it will take sustained pressure for governments to act.
More Coverage
Thunberg tells off U.N.: ‘People are dying ... and all you can talk about is money’
Advertisement

Before Thunberg and other youth leaders, including Paloma Costa of Brazil, spoke, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the session with an urgent call to world governments to commit to action on the issue of climate change, citing record warming temperatures and recent natural disasters, including wildfires.

“When we see these images, we are not just seeing damage. We are seeing the future if we do not act now,” Guterres said. “My generation has failed in its responsibility to protect our planet. That must change. The climate crisis is a race we are losing, but it’s one we must win.”

Climate & EnvironmentPolitics
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Alexa Díaz
Follow Us
Alexa Díaz is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in Washington, D.C. She grew up in Pomona and graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement