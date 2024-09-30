An uninterrupted drive up California’s Highway 1 won’t be possible until 2025 — at the earliest

The drive up or down California’s Highway 1 through Big Sur features unparalleled ocean views from a roadway carved through multiple coastline cliffs — a precarious geography that has made it challenging to keep open the entire stretch of scenic highway.

Since January 2023, several rockfalls and landslides have forced closures along sections of the highway. And despite the efforts of transportation officials, driving the full stretch of the roughly 100-mile roadway between Carmel and Cambria will not be possible until sometime in 2025.

Repairs to one section of Highway 1 near the community of Lucia have been delayed because of new landslide movement, pushing back plans that would have allowed for uninterrupted travel across Highway 1, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The 6.8-mile segment — beginning just south of the Esalen Institute and ending just north of Lucia — remains closed around the remnants of Regent’s slide, which on Feb. 9 sent an estimated 300,000 cubic yards of dirt, rock and other debris over the roadway during one of the year’s intense atmospheric river storms.

Caltrans officials emphasized that much of the Big Sur coast is “accessible and open” outside of that challenging stretch, a news release said. Big Sur views, restaurants and amenities can be accessed either from the north or south, and no businesses or communities have been completely cut off by Regent’s slide, said Kevin Drabinski, a spokesperson for Caltrans.

In mid-August, crews working on Regent’s slide discovered new cracks in the slope where excavation and construction were underway, halting repairs, an August update from Caltrans said.

“In the weeks since that update, continued land movement and slope cracking were observed during intensive project monitoring and investigation,” Caltrans officials recently said. To resume repair work, Caltrans teams plan to do further monitoring of the area until “crews and equipment can be positioned on stable ground.”

Drabinski said in August that repairs on Regent’s slide were expected to be completed in late fall. However, the recent update from Caltrans said that repairs would no longer be completed this year, and that the agency would provide a new estimate and updates “on a regular basis.”

Regent’s slide originated about 450 feet above the roadway, with debris burying the roadway and extending down to the ocean. Caltrans teams have been working to clear and stabilize the area for months, but Drabinski said it has been particularly challenging because of the slope’s height and steepness.

When the slide is eventually repaired, Highway 1 will be clear for a direct trip between Cambria and Carmel — something that hasn’t been possible for almost two years.

The vast majority of the scenic highway has reopened after damage during back-to-back years of extremely heavy rainfall, including two other landslides around Regent’s slide and a rockslide near the Rocky Creek Bridge.