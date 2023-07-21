Photos: Heat wave around the world

Yes, it’s been toasty before. But not like this.

Earth just endured its hottest June on record — by a lot. And at least in California, July has been hotter. Death Valley National Park topped out at 128 degrees on Sunday, and only cooled to 120 degrees by midnight.

The new heat wave in several parts of southern Europe is expected to persist for days. The United Nations weather agency said that temperatures in Europe, intensified by climate change, could break the record of nearly 120 degrees Fahrenheit set in Sicily two years ago.

This is what climate change looks like.

California

In Azusa, Samuel Chica jumps from a levee wall into the San Gabriel River as nephew Sergio Chica looks on. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Splashing water fountains mist the area around the Long Beach Performing Arts Center Plaza. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Juan Carlos Biseno is plenty hot after dancing to music from his headphones as temperatures reached 115 degrees in Calexico, Calif. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Mariah Barnett, 9, and her father, Troy, 38, recline in a pool of cool water while trying to beat the 109-degree heat in Bakersfield. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Luke DePalatis, right, gets a cooling spritz of water from Michael Abel during a rally by striking writers and actors outside Warner Bros. studios in Burbank. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Janina Sanchez, 9, and Alexis Sanchez, 7, watched by mother Silvia Sanchez, 39, play in a pool at Oasis Mobil Home Park in Thermal, Calif. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Washington, D.C.

A rowing team glides along the Potomac River past the Washington Monument as the sun rises on another hot and humid day in Washington, D.C. (J. David Ake / Associated Press)

Phoenix

A digital billboard displays the temperature on Monday in downtown Phoenix. (Matt York / Associated Press)

Las Vegas

A man cools off in misters along the Las Vegas Strip. (John Locher / Associated Press)

Italy

A woman drinks from a fountain as an electric display outside a pharmacy indicates the temperature is 44 degrees Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) in Rome. (Cecilia Fabiano / LaPresse via Associated Press)

Greece

A man reads in the shadow of a tree at a beach in Athens. Temperatures were in the triple digits in some parts of Greece. (Yorgos Karahalis / Associated Press)

Portugal

People enjoy the beach just outside Lisbon. Portugal has so far escaped the heat wave conditions keeping much of southern Europe in triple-digit temperatures. (Armando Franca / Associated Press)

China

A person cools off with a fan while browsing a phone on a sweltering day in Beijing. (Andy Wong / Associated Press)

Spain

Two men shelter in a doorway as others spray water pistols at them during a water fight in the Vallecas district of Madrid. (Paul White / Associated Press)