Another day of scorching heat to hit Southern California as crews battle wildfires

A fire crew takes a break from the 105-degree heat while putting out hot spots at the Rabbit fire on Sunday in Beaumont, Calif.

Southern Californians can expect another day of scorching weather Monday as a heat wave continues to bear down on the region, bringing triple-digit temperatures and increased fire danger.

Interior areas are forecast to reach between 100 and 108 degrees Monday, with overnight lows between the 70s and 80s for the lower mountains, according to the National Weather Service. Fire weather conditions are expected to reach elevated to critical levels.

Coastal valleys, including the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Ventura County valleys, and the Santa Monica Mountains could reach 95 to 105 degrees.

The weather service advised residents to check on children, elderly people and pets and to reduce exposure to heat. People should be careful with possible fire ignition sources, including fireworks and lawn care equipment. Any wildfires should be reported to authorities.

On Sunday, daily temperature records were broken in the Antelope Valley. The Lancaster Airport reached 110 degrees, surpassing the record of 109 set in 1960. Sandberg saw a high of 99 degrees, breaking the 1998 record of 98 degrees.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Monday for the Cuyama, southern Salinas and San Luis Obispo County interior valleys. Temperatures could reach up to 100 degrees during the day, with overnight lows projected in the 70s to lower 80s.

The high-pressure “heat dome” is expected to retreat east Tuesday, cooling most areas 2 to 5 degrees. Maximum temperatures are expected to range in the lower to mid-70s near the coast, while mountainous regions could see high 80s to 90s and Antelope Valley could reach triple-digit highs.

It could warm up again slightly Thursday and Friday through the weekend for lower elevation mountains and interior regions, but temperatures will most likely fall short of dangerous heat levels.

Several wildfires have broken out across California during the ongoing heat wave.

The Rabbit fire, which ignited Friday in Lakeview south of Moreno Valley, has burned 7,950 acres and was 35% contained Monday morning, according to authorities. Fire crews worked overnight to build containment lines but are still battling extreme heat, low humidity and steep terrain. The blaze is expected to be fully contained by Friday.

One woman was severely burned and was taken to a burn center by helicopter, said California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesperson Rich Cordova.

Evacuation orders have been issued for areas south of Seneca Springs, east of Jack Rabbit Trail, north of Gilman Springs, north of Potrero Reserve, west of Manzanita Park and Highway 79.

Firefighters are also battling other fires near Moreno Valley, including the Reche fire, which scorched 437 acres and had reached 85% containment by Monday morning, according to officials.

The Gavilan fire in Perris, in unincorporated Riverside County, scorched 338 acres and was 50% contained Monday morning, authorities said. The Highland fire, south of Beaumont, had burned 105 acres and was 98% contained Monday.

In Northern California, the Pika fire, which started June 29 near North Dome in Yosemite National Park, continues to burn. The lightning-sparked blaze had burned 650 acres as of Monday and was 0% contained.