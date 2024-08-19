Cat-killing sheriff’s deputies back on the job in Kern County

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, shown in his Bakersfield office, told local media that deputies had been “appropriately disciplined” for killing a cat.

Back on March 27, a black cat wandered onto a broad green field at the Sheriff’s Pistol Range in Kern County. Two deputies, laden in olive-hued tactical gear, spotted the cat, stalked it and shot it. Along with a third deputy who, according to a witness, didn’t draw his gun, the group looked on as the cat writhed in pain and died.

Now, they’re back on the job, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Sunday. “This case is completed,” he told KGET television news. “The allegations were sustained. The officers have been appropriately disciplined.”

Whatever punitive measures were taken, the sheriff would not say. “That’s as much as I can tell you without violating the peace officer’s bill of rights,” he said.

The deputies were never charged under California Penal Code Section 597, which calls for a prison term of up to three years for “maliciously and intentionally killing an animal.”

The incident probably would have escaped notice had a woman named Susan Bowen not been passing by on her bicycle and watched it happen. She said she saw the deputies stalk and kill the cat, and although she wasn’t able to record the shooting, she did confront the deputies from a distance, taking a video with her phone, shouting, “What are you guys doing to the cat? You just shot it?”

“It was damaging the property,” one deputy responded.

“Damaging the property?” Bowen yelled. “A cat? And now you’re not going to put it out of its misery?”

She posted the video on Facebook.

Bowen could not be reached for comment on the resolution of the matter.

Youngblood also told KGET that he had “met with animal rights groups; they’re content with what we’re doing.”

The Times attempted to contact Barb Hays, who runs the Cat People, an organization that tends to feral cats at Hart Memorial Park under a contract with Kern County. The park is northeast of Bakersfield and adjacent to the shooting range. Hays could not immediately be reached for comment.