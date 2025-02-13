Cal Fire begins releasing new state-mandated maps showing highest fire hazard areas

- Share via
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection this week released new fire hazard severity zone maps for dozens of inland Northern California cities and towns — the first updates to maps for these areas in more than a decade.
The new maps add more than 377,000 acres into zones where increased fire safety regulations will apply. The release launches a two-month rollout of new fire hazard maps that will culminate on March 24 with maps for Southern California.
Cal Fire introduces new fire hazard zones for Northern California
Local responsibility areas (proposed)
Moderate
High
Very high
Non-wildland
State responsibility areas
Moderate
High
Very high
SISKIYOU COUNTY
MODOC COUNTY
Eureka
TRINITY
COUNTY
SHASTA COUNTY
LASSEN COUNTY
Redding
TEHAMA COUNTY
PLUMAS COUNTY
GLENN
COUNTY
Chico
BUTTE COUNTY
SIERRA COUNTY
NEVADA COUNTY
COLUSA
COUNTY
YUBA
COUNTY
Truckee
PLACER
COUNTY
SUTTER
COUNTY
LAKE
COUNTY
EL DORADO
COUNTY
50 MILES
Sacramento
Eureka
Redding
Chico
Truckee
Sacramento
50 MILES
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
Sean Greene LOS ANGELES TIMES
The updates are expected to increase the extent of “very high” and “high” hazard zone areas — where most increased fire safety regulations apply — by some 1.4 million acres.
In this first release, all but one of the cities Cal Fire mapped saw an increase in acres zoned. Out of the 35 cities included, Truckee in Nevada County and Chico in Butte County saw the largest increases in acreage in the two zones where most regulations apply.
Proposed fire hazard severity zones in local responsibility areas
Moderate
High
Very high
Jurisdiction
Local
State
Federal
Chico, Calif.
Chico Municipal
Airport
Paradise
Chico
2011 “very high” hazard severity zone
BUTTE COUNTY
5 MILES
Truckee, Calif.
NEVADA COUNTY
Truckee
Truckee Tahoe
Airport
PLACER COUNTY
Lake
Tahoe
5 MILES
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
Sean Greene LOS ANGELES TIMES
The only city the agency mapped that saw a decrease in hazard severity zoning was Placerville in El Dorado County. Previously, the vast majority of the city was cloaked in a red “very high” hazard zone. Now orange and yellow “high” and “moderate” zones cut through part of the town, but the central district lies outside the hazard zones altogether.
Placerville, Calif.
Proposed fire hazard severity zones in local responsibility areas
Moderate
High
Very high
Jurisdiction
Local
State
Federal
EL DORADO
COUNTY
2011 “very high” hazard severity zone
Placerville
Airport
Placerville
2 MILES
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
Sean Greene LOS ANGELES TIMES
The release started a 120-day clock for local jurisdictions to receive public input, officially adopt the maps and begin enforcing the heightened fire safety regulations that come with them.
The new maps focus only on areas where local fire departments are responsible for putting out blazes. Cal Fire released updated maps for the areas where the state is responsible for controlling fires in September 2023. The agency previously mapped only the “very high” zones for the areas where local governments are responsible, but the state Legislature passed a law in 2021 ordering Cal Fire to also map “moderate” and “high” zones in those regions as well.
Redding, Calif.
Proposed fire hazard severity zones in local responsibility areas
Moderate
High
Very high
Jurisdiction
Local
State
Federal
Shasta Lake
Paradise
SHASTA COUNTY
Redding
2011 “very high” hazard severity zone
Anderson
Cottonwood
5 MILES
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
Sean Greene LOS ANGELES TIMES
Cal Fire had zoned 72,000 acres as “very high” across the 16 Northern California counties in its old maps, created between 2008 and 2011. In its updated maps, the agency zoned nearly 600,000 acres as either “moderate,” “high” or “very high” fire hazard in the region.
In addition to widening the scope of Cal Fire’s mapping project, the 2021 law extended many fire safety regulations — including building codes to make homes more resistant to fires — from the agency’s “very high” zones to its “high” hazard zones as well. That means the new maps will force many more property owners to build or renovate with fire safety in mind.
Cal Fire’s updated fire-hazard maps will double the area of locally managed land that must comply with safety codes
Cal Fire will begin rolling out new fire-hazard severity maps, which are expected to more than double the land in jurisdictions where the state will apply stricter fire-safety building requirements.
Cal Fire said it made only slight improvements in its fire models between the old and new local responsibility maps, including using more detailed and up-to-date climate data and calculating hazard based on the most extreme windy and dry conditions possible.
PDFs for each city and county, along with more information and acreage data, are available on Cal Fire’s website.