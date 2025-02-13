Cal Fire begins releasing new state-mandated maps showing highest fire hazard areas

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection this week released new fire hazard severity zone maps for dozens of inland Northern California cities and towns — the first updates to maps for these areas in more than a decade.

The new maps add more than 377,000 acres into zones where increased fire safety regulations will apply. The release launches a two-month rollout of new fire hazard maps that will culminate on March 24 with maps for Southern California.

Cal Fire introduces new fire hazard zones for Northern California Local responsibility areas (proposed) Moderate High Very high Non-wildland State responsibility areas Moderate High Very high SISKIYOU COUNTY MODOC COUNTY Eureka TRINITY COUNTY SHASTA COUNTY LASSEN COUNTY Redding TEHAMA COUNTY PLUMAS COUNTY GLENN COUNTY Chico BUTTE COUNTY SIERRA COUNTY NEVADA COUNTY COLUSA COUNTY YUBA COUNTY Truckee PLACER COUNTY SUTTER COUNTY LAKE COUNTY EL DORADO COUNTY 50 MILES Sacramento Eureka Redding Chico Truckee Sacramento 50 MILES California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Sean Greene LOS ANGELES TIMES

The updates are expected to increase the extent of “very high” and “high” hazard zone areas — where most increased fire safety regulations apply — by some 1.4 million acres.

In this first release, all but one of the cities Cal Fire mapped saw an increase in acres zoned. Out of the 35 cities included, Truckee in Nevada County and Chico in Butte County saw the largest increases in acreage in the two zones where most regulations apply.

Proposed fire hazard severity zones in local responsibility areas Moderate High Very high Jurisdiction Local State Federal Chico, Calif. Chico Municipal Airport Paradise Chico 2011 “very high” hazard severity zone BUTTE COUNTY 5 MILES Truckee, Calif. NEVADA COUNTY Truckee Truckee Tahoe Airport PLACER COUNTY Lake Tahoe 5 MILES California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Sean Greene LOS ANGELES TIMES

The only city the agency mapped that saw a decrease in hazard severity zoning was Placerville in El Dorado County. Previously, the vast majority of the city was cloaked in a red “very high” hazard zone. Now orange and yellow “high” and “moderate” zones cut through part of the town, but the central district lies outside the hazard zones altogether.

Placerville, Calif. Proposed fire hazard severity zones in local responsibility areas Moderate High Very high Jurisdiction Local State Federal EL DORADO COUNTY 2011 “very high” hazard severity zone Placerville Airport Placerville 2 MILES California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Sean Greene LOS ANGELES TIMES

The release started a 120-day clock for local jurisdictions to receive public input, officially adopt the maps and begin enforcing the heightened fire safety regulations that come with them.

The new maps focus only on areas where local fire departments are responsible for putting out blazes. Cal Fire released updated maps for the areas where the state is responsible for controlling fires in September 2023. The agency previously mapped only the “very high” zones for the areas where local governments are responsible, but the state Legislature passed a law in 2021 ordering Cal Fire to also map “moderate” and “high” zones in those regions as well.

Redding, Calif. Proposed fire hazard severity zones in local responsibility areas Moderate High Very high Jurisdiction Local State Federal Shasta Lake Paradise SHASTA COUNTY Redding 2011 “very high” hazard severity zone Anderson Cottonwood 5 MILES California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Sean Greene LOS ANGELES TIMES

Cal Fire had zoned 72,000 acres as “very high” across the 16 Northern California counties in its old maps, created between 2008 and 2011. In its updated maps, the agency zoned nearly 600,000 acres as either “moderate,” “high” or “very high” fire hazard in the region.

In addition to widening the scope of Cal Fire’s mapping project, the 2021 law extended many fire safety regulations — including building codes to make homes more resistant to fires — from the agency’s “very high” zones to its “high” hazard zones as well. That means the new maps will force many more property owners to build or renovate with fire safety in mind.

Cal Fire said it made only slight improvements in its fire models between the old and new local responsibility maps, including using more detailed and up-to-date climate data and calculating hazard based on the most extreme windy and dry conditions possible.

PDFs for each city and county, along with more information and acreage data, are available on Cal Fire’s website.