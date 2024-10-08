Sinfos - Greece’s Hidden Gem of the Cyclades

In Greece, a small group of islands off the coast known as the Cyclades has become a popular travel destination for its scenic landscapes and charming villages. Despite being grouped together, each island has its own personality. For tourists looking for a solo-traveler-friendly, less crowded and historic spot, Sifnos may be the place for your next vacation.

Sifnos’ Natural Attractions

The landscape of Sifnos consists of rocky coastlines, golden beaches and rolling hills filled with olive groves and terraced fields. Beaches on the island, such as Platis Gialos and Vathi, allow travelers to relax under the warm Mediterranean sun and swim in clear ocean water.

Hiking trail to Chrissopigi Monastry at Faros on Sifnos island in Greece. (Rex Wholster - stock.adobe.com)

For hiking lovers, Sifnos has a number of scenic trails that lead to panoramic views. In the southeast of Sifnos, a three-mile route leads visitors from the Monastery of Chrysopigi to the Timios Stavros Church. The trail takes people from one end of the shore to another while showcasing the island’s coast.

Historical Villages

Sifnos’ villages are a testament to the island’s deep history and traditional architecture. When visiting Sifnos, many travelers make sure to include a stop at Kastro, the island’s capital, which has a lively scene of shops and nightlife. The village is famous for the ancient walls that surround it and historic alleyways.

Further inland from Kastro, the village of Artemonas is another popular vacation spot to explore historic architecture. Over the years, Artemonas’ iconic churches and mansions have been preserved.

Traditional Island Dishes

When traveling around Sifnos, every part of the island offers opportunities to taste freshly made Cycladic food. Some traditional dishes include revithada (chickpea stew), mastelo (slow-cooked lamb) and loukoumades (honey-soaked doughnuts).

Loukoumades (honey-soaked doughnuts), Greek traditional donuts (ernestos - stock.adobe.com)

There are several famous tavernas and bakeries in Sifnos for visitors to enjoy during their visit. The island’s restaurants along the coast are an ideal place to try fresh seafood. Further inland, visitors can enjoy bread with Sifnos’ famous olive oil on a terrace.

Artisanal Pottery

Sifnos has a long history of pottery-making, and the craft continues to thrive on the island. While visiting, people can visit the workshops of skilled artisans who create anything from decorative pieces to functional pottery like plates, bowls and cups.

Additionally, many pottery studios in Sifnos offer pottery workshops to guests of all different skill sets. The lessons are a great chance for travelers to make their own hand-crafted souvenirs.

-AJ Moutra