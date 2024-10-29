Casablanca: Tradition Meets Modernity

Along Morocco’s Atlantic shoreline lies the bustling city of Casablanca, effortlessly combining tradition with modernity. Often passed over in favor of its historically acclaimed counterparts like Marrakech and Fes, Casablanca is an underrated treasure.

Hassan II Mosque (Anass Bachar/Morocko - stock.adobe.com)

Casablanca, a true melting pot of cultures and a reflection of Morocco’s diverse history. This coastal city has been shaped by Arab, Berber, French and Spanish influences, resulting in a unique cultural fusion. The medina, or old town, is a maze of narrow streets lined with centuries-old buildings and bustling souks or marketplaces. Don’t forget to visit the historic Hassan II Mosque, an architectural marvel and an homage to the city’s Islamic roots.

Main buildings of Casablanca Business Center (Vitaliy MotruschenKO/Alexeiy - stock.adobe.com)

Casablanca is Morocco’s economic hub, and its modern skyline showcases the nation’s future. Stroll along the scenic Corniche, where you can admire sleek skyscrapers, luxury hotels and upscale restaurants. The Twin Center, an iconic architectural landmark, is worth a visit for its views of the city from aboce. Casablanca offers a different perspective on Morocco, one that is dynamic and forward-looking.

Dining

Moroccan cuisine is renowned for its flavors, and Casablanca is no exception. Savor traditional tagines, couscous and pastries in local restaurants. But don’t miss the opportunity to explore the city’s culinary scene where you can find international cuisine, seafood and fusion restaurants. A visit to the Central Market, known as Marché Central, is a must.

The outside of Casablanca Cathedral, Morocco (Kessuda Poempolpaibool/kessudap - stock.adobe.com)

Arts

Casablanca has a thriving arts and culture scene. The city is home to numerous galleries, theaters and museums, including the Villa des Arts, which showcases contemporary Moroccan art, and the Casablanca Cathedral.

Shopping in the streets of the Eastern markets (corradobarattaphotos - stock.adobe.com)

Shopping

For those seeking Morrocan retail therapy, Casablanca offers a variety of shopping options. The Quartier Habous, or New Medina, is a shopper;s paradise with artisan boutiques that sell handcrafted goods, leather and pottery. For a more contemporary shopping experience, visit Morocco Mall, one of Africa’s largest shopping centers, with international brands and entertainment options.

Panoramic view of Mazagan in El Jadida, Morocco at sunset. The City Wall around the old city. (mitzo_bs - stock.adobe.com)

Day Trips

Casablanca’s location makes it a perfect homebase for day trips to explore nearby cities and attractions. Take a short drive to Rabat, Morocco’s capital, to visit historical sites and the stunning Royal Palace. Or venture to the coastal town of El Jadida, known for its Portuguese influence and UNESCO-listed medina.

Aerial Panorama of Casablanca in Morocco at night. Illuminated Hassan II Mosque in the background (Puravidaniel - stock.adobe.com)

Casablanca by Night

As the sun sets, Casablanca comes alive with its nightlife scene. The city offers a range of entertainment options, from rooftop bars with views to lively nightclubs where you can dance the night away to a mix of traditional and modern music.

Casablanca is a city of contrasts, where tradition meets modernity. Its rich history, cultural diversity and economic dynamism make it a destination that offers something for every traveler. Whether you’re captivated by the old-world charm of the medina or the allure of its modern neighborhoods, Casablanca is a Moroccan treasure waiting to be discovered.

-Dilan Gohill