Cobblestone, Castles & Chagall: What to See in Nice, France

The crown jewel of the French Riviera, Nice has long been known for its historical, cultural, and aesthetic appeal . Located on France’s Côte d’Azur, travelers can enjoy historic architecture, fresh local cuisine, and lively culture, all against sun-kissed shores and glittering blue waters. Here are some of the many great attractions Nice has to offer.

Promenade des Anglais

This well-known seaside walkway offers beautiful views of the Mediterranean framed by eye-catching palm trees. It’s a perfect backdrop for a morning jog, a leisurely afternoon stroll, or a romantic sunset walk.

Narrow alleys filled with cafes and shops in the historic old town area of Vieux Nice, France, on the French Riviera. (Kirk Fisher - stock.adobe.com)

Vieux Nice

Lose yourself in the winding alleyways of Vieux (or, “Old Town”) Nice, the city’s historic heart. Here, you’ll find Belle-Époque buildings with colorful facades, vibrant open-air markets, bustling cafés, and charming local boutiques. Don’t miss the bustling, open-air Cours Saleya farmers’ market, known for its bountiful seasonal produce, local food, and fresh-cut flowers.

Ripe red cherries at the farmers market Cours Saleya in the Old Town, Vieille Ville in Nice, French Riviera, France (Svetlana Day/SvetlanaSF - stock.adobe.com)

Colline du Château

Come for a unique, elevated position that offers breathtaking panoramic views over Nice. This park—which also features ruins of a medieval castle, gardens, and an iconic waterfall—is a peaceful, outdoor retreat that offers great views, as well as a variety of other charming elements to explore.

Scenic view of waterfall of Castle Hill in Nice. Cote d’Azur, France (Valery Bareta/Valery Bareta - stock.adobe.com)

For views over the city with some historic added bonus, head up Colline du Château. Whether you hike or take the elevator to the top, you’ll be rewarded with sweeping views of the entire city, the azure Mediterranean waters, and the neighboring port. Explore the ruins of a medieval castle, stroll through charming gardens, and check out an impressive waterfall before indulging in a refreshing drink at a café with a view.

Panorama sur Nice et la Côte d’Azur depuis la colline du château (Bernard - stock.adobe.com)

Museums

Art and history enthusiasts can explore the city’s variety of world-class museums.

Both located in Nice, the Marc Chagall National Museum and the Matisse Museum, are dedicated to showcasing the respective works of each of these two globally renowned French artists. Musée des Beaux-Arts de Nice also hosts a collection of diverse European works spanning the 14th through 20th centuries, which includes works by local artists showcased alongside renowned figures like Bonnard, Mossa, and Dufy. For those whose tastes lean more modern, head over to the Musée d’Art Moderne et d’Art Contemporain (MAMAC) to immerse yourself in 20th and 21st century works that include everything from pop art to abstract expressionism to installations and new media.

History buffs can enjoy learning about the rich past of the region and its inhabitants from prehistoric through Roman-era artifacts on display at Musée Archéologique de Nice-Cimiez. Take a peek into the past through Musée Masséna’s collection of paintings, sculptures, furniture, and everyday objects, all housed within a beautiful 19th-century villa.

Promenade du Paillon

This vast urban park in the heart of Nice offers relaxation, fountains, and green spaces. It’s a great place for picnics, leisurely walks, and family fun.