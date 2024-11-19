Your Pet Might Be Your Security Blanket –Why Leave Rover at the Kennel?

Excited to take that vacation, but fretting about whether Fifi will have enough Friskies, or whether Doug the Dachshund will get doggie depression? Luckily for you, traveling with a pet can be a rewarding experience, but it requires careful planning and preparation to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip for both you and your furry companion.

Here’s how to make the journey as smooth as possible.

Pre-Travel Prep

Schedule a check-up with your pet’s veterinarian to ensure your pet is healthy and up to date on vaccinations. Obtain a health certificate if required for your destination. Make sure your pet is microchipped and has a collar with up-to-date ID tags that include your contact information. Choose accommodations, restaurants and activities that are pet friendly. Websites like BringFido can help identify pet-friendly spots.

Pack For Your Pet

Pack enough food, water and treats for the trip, as well as bowls, a leash, waste bags and a pet first-aid kit. Bring your pet’s favorite blanket, toys or bed to provide comfort in unfamiliar surroundings. Choose a well-ventilated carrier that’s appropriately sized for your pet. Ensure it’s labeled with your contact details.

How to Get There

By Car: Use a pet seat belt, harness or secured carrier to keep your pet safe while driving. Stop every few hours to let your pet stretch, relieve themselves and drink water. Never leave your pet alone in a parked car, as temperatures can become dangerous quickly.

Train or Bus: Not all train or bus services allow pets, so confirm the rules in advance. Onboard, keep your pet in a carrier and have their essentials handy to ensure they’re comfortable during the journey.

A Flight: Each airline has different rules regarding pet travel, including size restrictions and required documentation. Make sure you are aware of these policies prior to traveling. Small pets may travel in the cabin under the seat, while larger pets may need to fly in the cargo hold. Choose direct flights to minimize stress. Familiarize your pet with their carrier well before the flight to reduce anxiety.

During the Journey

Maintain a peaceful demeanor to reassure your pet and keep them happy too. Consider natural calming aids or consult your vet about anxiety-reducing medications if needed. Keep your pet hydrated and avoid feeding them right before the trip to prevent motion sickness. Give your pet some exercise before the trip to help them settle down during travel.

Once You’re There

Check your accommodation for any potential hazards and ensure your pet has a safe space to relax. Stick to a feeding, walking and sleeping schedule similar to what your pet is used to at home. Take time to explore the area with your pet, allowing them to adjust to the new environment gradually.

Handling Emergencies

Research the contact details and locations of nearby veterinary clinics at your destination in case of an emergency. Consider purchasing pet travel insurance that covers medical emergencies during your trip.

Rules and Etiquette

Adhere to local leash laws and always clean up after your pet. Keep your pet away from wildlife and follow any regulations designed to protect natural habitats.

Return Travel

If you’ve traveled internationally, check if your pet needs any vaccinations or treatments before returning home. Give your pet time to readjust to home life, especially if the trip was long or particularly eventful.

Traveling with a pet can enhance your adventure and create lasting memories. By planning ahead, packing the right essentials and ensuring your pet’s comfort and safety, you can enjoy a stress-free journey together. Whether you’re embarking on a road trip or flying to a distant destination, following these tips will help make your travels with your pet both enjoyable and hassle-free.

-AJ Moutra

