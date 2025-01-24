In Pisa, Find Italian Wonders Beyond the Leaning Tower

Thinking of Italy’s Pisa instantly conjures the image of its leaning tower – the famous, centuries-old architectural marvel that has mesmerized onlookers and remains a tourist attraction today. That edifice has attracted people to the Italian city from all over the globe; however, there is much more to Pisa than the famous leaning landmark.

Pisa was a mighty maritime republic during the Middle Ages and was one of the few such cities that matched up to the rival navies of Venice and Genoa. This era left behind a trail of fabulous architecture and a continues to offer vibrant cultural life.

Must-See Attractions in Pisa:

The Leaning Tower of Pisa

Of course: It’s still the undisputed star attraction. The over 180-foot tall tower, which sits at around four degrees off-center, is a miracle of medieval engineering, and luck! A climb to the top offers spectacular views of the city, while exhibits demonstrate how innovative engineering techniques have kept the tower standing over all these years.

Advertisement

Piazza dei Miracoli (Square of Miracles)

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is the site of not only the Leaning Tower but also the stunning Pisa Cathedral, the Baptistry, and the Camposanto Monumentale-all masterpieces on their own – it’s a great place to continue your exploration of the city after viewing its star attraction.

Pisa’s Palaces

A stroll along the city’s riverfront presents a mesmerizing and view of the palaces of the former noble families of Pisa. Palazzo Blu and Palazzo Gambacorti are architectural wonders that allow visitors to witness the aristocratic past of this city.

Churches and Cathedrals

Typical for this part of Italy and for cities of this age, you’ll find the richness of Pisa’s culture represented in its many churches and cathedrals, where history and art are combined. The Santa Maria della Spina is a small-yet-gorgeous little Gothic church perched on the riverbank. Meanwhile, the Santo Stefano dei Cavalieri is a grandiose church with stunning frescoes.

Advertisement

Museo Nazionale di San Matteo

Visit the San Matteo National Museum to see an amazing collection of Tuscan art dating from the 12th up to the 17th century. Some of the region’s most seminal artists have paintings hanging in the gallery, including works by Simone Martini and Fra Angelico.

Stroll the River Arno in Pisa, Italy (Peter Horvath/waku - stock.adobe.com)

The Arno River

Finally, take a walk along the banks of the beautiful Arno, which bisects the city and provides a wonderful overview of its sights. Take in the views: the beautiful bridges, medieval architecture, and then stop in at a riverside cafe and enjoy the tranquil atmosphere.

Advertisement

Pisa has always had its famed tourist attraction to invite visitors, but when people visit, they also discover the city’s history, art, and culture waiting to be explored.

-AJ Moutra