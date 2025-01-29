Hike into the Unknown: International Hikes to Take on Your Next Vacation Abroad

Hiking is the best way to push your limits, get moving and feel the touch of nature. But it gets much more interesting when you travel to a completely new country and get familiar with an absolutely different environment. From rugged mountain ranges to rainforests or coastal trails, these destinations offer adventure and stunning views.

Tour du Mont Blanc: France, Italy and Switzerland

The Tour du Mont Blanc is a long-distance hike that takes visitors to a different view of Europe’s tallest mountain every day. It forms a circle around Mont Blanc, with new vantages showcasing the snow-covered peak from a different angle at each stop. Along the way, stop for a snack – or for the night – at one of the hostels built along the trail.

Torres del Paine National Park: Chile

In Chile, the Torres del Paine National Park is a dream for any trekker. The trail features gigantic granitic mountains topped with huge extensive glaciers. Well known as the “W Trek,” the hike generally takes at least five days for most. The route has line-ups of hostels where adventurers can quench their thirst or take a rest after a long day of discovery.

Advertisement

Walking the famous Inca trail of Peru on the way to Machu Picchu. (Grovic - stock.adobe.com)

Traversing the Inca Trail

The Inca Trail takes hikers past Inca ruins, cloud forests and high-altitude passes – all eventually leading to Machu Picchu. These hike can typically be finished in four days, although different trails taken across the mountains can extend the path. The ancient scenery makes the Inca Trail a standout option for hikers and fans of history alike.

Patagonian Wilderness: Argentina

In Argentina, Hikers can explore the vast landscapes of the remote Patagonian region. Several multi-day hikes can be taken within the Patagonian Wilderness, covering different trails in the Los Glaciares National Park. The large amount of hikes available in the area makes it ideal for dedicated hikers visiting Argentina.

Advertisement

The Haute Route: France and Switzerland

In conjunction with the Tour of Mont Blanc, the Haute Route breaks away from Mont Blanc and tours a series of peaks in the Alpine Mountain Range. The Haute Route is more technical in some ways and thus more suitable for more advanced hikers who enjoy taking on creative challenges on a hike.

Hiking provides a way whereby adventurers link up with the beauty and variety around the Earth. These trails are some international hikes hosting breathtaking views and offer challenges for every skill level. When planning that trip to a new country, taking a hike in that place brings a different angle of view on that place can be incredibly rewarding.

-AJ Moutra