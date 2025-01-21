Take a Trip to Quito, Ecuador – The Heart of the Andes

Quito is the capital of Ecuador, and it’s a city that inspires fascination worldwide. Part of a region with a rich history and culture, Quito is situated in heart of the Andes Mountains – nestled high up inside a verdant valley between volcanic peaks, it boasts historic charm, energy and incredible sights. Here’s how to take a stroll through the magic streets of Quito.

Begin at the Independence Square, where, alongside the Presidential Palace stands the Metropolitan Cathedral and Archbishop’s Palace. In front of the center of the square is the Monumento a la Independencia, honoring those who fought for Ecuador’s independence in 1809.

The Iglesia y Convento de San Francisco is a sprawling complex that anchors Quito’s religious history. (schame87 - stock.adobe.com)

Then, visit the Iglesia de la Compañía de Jesús: an amazing baroque church carved from volcanic rock and artfully adorned with gold leaf – built over the course of two centuries, the magnificent interior is truly one of the best examples of disparate styles from the city’s long history coming together to create a new art form. Later, visit the Iglesia y Convento de San Francisco, an enormous and ancient religious structure and one of the biggest on the South American continent. The site, where the palace of the Incan ruler Huayna Capac once stood, now features a sprawling religious site with cloisters and manicured gardens.

From there, head to the lookout atop El Panecillo, a volcanic hill that offers a panorama of Quito and the surrounding mountains: at the top is the famous “Virgen de Quito” statue, looking down upon the city – it’s the perfect selfie spot to document your trip.

Finally, a ride on the TelefériQo Cable Car will take visitors up the slopes of Pichincha Volcano, with the city of Quito spread out below. If you want to further experience the local culture, you can also take a day trip to the Otavalo Market, one of South America’s largest indigenous markets, where you’ll be able to find textiles, handicrafts and local cuisine.

A beautiful view of the lush Mindo in Ecuador cloud forest. (foto/Fotos 593 - stock.adobe.com)

For those with more time to spare on their visit, there is the Mindo Cloud Forest, a 1.5-hour trip from Quito. There, commune with the hummingbirds, butterflies and exotic plants in this nature preserve. You can also zipline through the forest, skimming the tree canopy for a truly unique perspective on this beautiful part of the world.

Whether you walk its streets, taste its food or simply take in stunning view, Quito highlights the majesty of the Andes.

-AJ Moutra