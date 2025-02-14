Discover The Flavors of The Canary Islands – Here are The Best Dishes to Try

A Spanish island archipelago in The Atlantic Ocean, the Canary Islands is famous for their dramatic landscapes and sunny skies year-around, as their food. With Spanish, Latin American, and African influences, The Canary Islands boast a varied range of foods and meals that will knock your socks off. We already mentioned where to eat while on the islands, but WHAT should you have? Join us to take a tour of everything that food utopia in The heart of The Atlantic has to offer.

Papas Arrugadas

Begin your food tour of The Canary Islands with papas arrugadas, small boiled potatoes in a bath of saltwater cooked until they wrinkle up. Serve up with a mojo sauce, mild or super spicy – whatever your taste.

Gofio

Gofio is a time-honored food of The Canarians. A roasted grain flour of corn or wheat, its used in everything from soups to stews to dessert.

Sancocho Canario

Sancocho is a classic of The Canary Islands, a thick fishy stew of fish that’s been cured in salt, sweet potatoes and mojo sauce. Enjoy a taste of comfort food that is quintessentially Canarian.

Conejo en Salmorejo

For a taste of the Canary Islands’ Spanish-African heritage, enjoy conejo en salmorejo, a succulent rabbit cooked in a delicious sauce of garlic, peppers, vinegar and spices.

Almogrote

Almogrote is a decadent cheese spread of local cheese, garlic and paprika. Enjoy it slathered on freshly baked bread or over crackers for a tapas-style treat.

Bienmesabe

Satisfy that sweet tooth of yours with bienmesabe – literally, “it tastes good to me,” a dessert of honey, almonds and lemon zest. Enjoy it as a tasty, sticky treat.

Principe Alberto

Principe Alberto is a chocolatey almond cake eaten on holidays or during celebrations, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until a special occasion. The tasty dessert is perfect to conclude a meal in the Canaries no matter the day.

Fresh Seafood

Surrounded on three sides by the ocean, the Canary Islands boast a treasure trove of seafood that is always fresh. Enjoy fish grilled to perfection, octopus, and prawns at local restaurants.

Fresh Tropical Fruit Juices

Indulge in the islands’ abundance of fruits of the tropics like mango, papaya and guava in freshly squeezed juices. They’re a wonderful way to stay refreshed, especially during hot summer days.

Canary Islands Wine

The Canary Islands also yield distinct wines like Malvasia, Listán Blanco and Listán Negro. Enjoy wine at local vineyards and enjoy wine expertly paired with any of the above and more favorites to be enjoyed during your visit.

The food of the Canary Islands is a reflection of its multiculturalism and heritage. Whether you’re indulging in traditional foods, seafood, or fruits of the tropics, food in the Canary Islands is one that you won’t soon forget.

-AJ Moutra