Where to Eat in the Canary Islands

The Canary Islands – a group of Spanish islands in the Atlantic Ocean – are known primarily for their dreamy scenery and constant sunshine. But, their culinary scene, a delightful mix of Spanish, Latin American, and African cultures, offers much more. This culinary voyage to the Canary Islands, where the finest luxury hotels are located, ensures a diverse and exciting dining experience.

Noi - Tenerife

$$$

An elevated dining experience with a different menu every day. Every dish becomes a cultural journey. The staff is known to explain what everything is with quality ingredients sourced locally from the island. Here, you will find broiled scallop dishes, umami seasonal mushroom plates, and salads that will melt in your mouth.

Guachinche El Talegazo

$$

A casual outdoor dining experience with a grill that serves barbecued meats and Canarian cheese. The restaurant’s vibe feels somewhere between a family-owned joint and your friend’s backyard. Here, you will find traditional Spanish and Canarian island food like various papas, arrugadas dishes and croquettes, house-grown dragon fruit and pitaya, and homemade vino afrutado.

Bodeguita Del Medio

$

A small and cozy tapas bar that serves traditional Spanish and Canarian food. This restaurant is a hole-in-the-war neighborhood favorite that focuses on showcasing the quality of its ingredients. Here, you will find Iberian ham and semi-cured cheese plates, tomato and tuna salad, marinated olives and a complimentary wine and beer menu.

Nucoconú - Tenerife

$$$

A newly opened restaurant in the Toscal area of Santa Cruz. Nucoconú’s dishes are vibrant and colorful, especially the aged meat, colorful bao buns, and sushi and sashimi menu. Nucoconú emphasizes fresh and quality ingredients with an Asian flare.

Delhi Darbar - Tenerife

$$

A family-owned Indian restaurant known for its hospitality. Delhi Darbar has earned its place as a neighborhood mainstay and visitor favorite. This is the spot for visitors looking for something beyond the classic Canarian Spanish cuisine.

-AJ Moutra