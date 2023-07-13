8 / 16

HIGHLAND PARK, CA-MAY 4, 2022: Louis Easton, aka, “The Plant Mon,” is photographed inside his pop up tent located in front of his home on San Pascual Ave. in Highland Park. Easton calls himself a plant broker, growing houseplants at his home, offering advice on social media and purchases online and then delivering the plants to customers all over L.A. He has the pop-up tent outside his home for people who want to buy plants in person and moves that tent to other locations for pop up sales. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)