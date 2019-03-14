Review: At Joy in Highland Park, the name says it all

Interwoven through the menu are Taiwanese staples that point to some of the island’s many culinary influences. Joy’s simple, wonderful dessert of mochi rolled in crushed peanut and black sesame is a Hakka specialty. (Ku’s father is Hakka, a distinct group of the Han Chinese; his family can trace its arrival in Taiwan to 1772.) Two million people from various regions of China arrived in 1949 after Communists took power of the mainland; the plush sesame scallion bread out of which Ku makes sandwiches (it was a favorite of her grandfather’s) has origins in Northern China. She stuffs squishy wedges with pork belly, five-spice beef or soy-braised tofu, garnished with crushed peanuts and pickled vegetables; I’ll hoist one of these brutes with two hands and for a few minutes nothing else exists.