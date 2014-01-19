Advertisement Fashion SAG Awards 2014: Worst dressed Jan 18, 2014 | 9:51 PM At the SAG Awards on Saturday night, there were more ho-hum choices than serious clunkers. Those who really missed the mark seemed to suffer from strange fits (the usually impeccable Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a blue-and-black color block Monique Lhuillier gown). While others appeared rumpled in all the wrong places (the midsection of Julia Roberts’ Valentino “secret jumpsuit”). Then there were those who layered on too many accessories. Or aged themselves. See all the worst dressed here. --Booth Moore SAG Awards 2014: Best dressed | Full coverage | Red carpet arrivals | Show highlights | Quotes from the stars | Best & worst moments | L.A. Times photobooth (By Booth Moore, Los Angeles Times Fashion Critic) Advertisement Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Cannes Film Festival red carpet PHOTOS Four Hours: Venice Featured Photography PHOTOS 34th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles Jan 21, 2019 PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Friday Jan. 11, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya