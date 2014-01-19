Advertisement

SAG Awards 2014: Worst dressed

Jan 18, 2014 | 9:51 PM
At the SAG Awards on Saturday night, there were more ho-hum choices than serious clunkers. Those who really missed the mark seemed to suffer from strange fits (the usually impeccable Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a blue-and-black color block Monique Lhuillier gown). While others appeared rumpled in all the wrong places (the midsection of Julia Roberts’ Valentino “secret jumpsuit”). Then there were those who layered on too many accessories. Or aged themselves. See all the worst dressed here. --Booth Moore SAG Awards 2014: Best dressed | Full coverage | Red carpet arrivals | Show highlights | Quotes from the stars | Best & worst moments | L.A. Times photobooth
(By Booth Moore, Los Angeles Times Fashion Critic)
