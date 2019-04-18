Advertisement

Celebrate Earth Day by opting for style-conscious essentials

By Kavita Daswani
Apr 18, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Products designed to be more planet-friendly include soaps that kick wasteful packing to the curb, flip-flops that use recycled rubber and outerwear manufactured with minimal water waste. (Hari Mari, Burton, Blanda / AG, Coco + Carmen, Primal Elements)

Earth Day, which falls on April 22 every year, doesn’t have to be marked with grand gestures. While beach clean-ups, tree plantings and petition signings might be some ways of honoring the day, it’s also a time to think about what you buy and what its origins are.

From bottle-less shampoo to tees made from recycled beechwood pulp, fashion and lifestyle brands are creating products that have a minimal effect on the environment and giving back in other ways. Here are ideas for greening your wardrobe.

Hari Mari X Peter Millar

Hari Mari uses recycled rubber and natural hemp fibers for its flip-flops. (Hari Mari)

Flip-flop brand Hari Mari has teamed with fashion label Peter Millar for its latest spring offering, including this Cognac Woven style with a woven strap. The company uses natural hemp fibers and recycled rubber; send your old flip-flops from any brand to Hari Mari to recycle for a 15% discount. $125. Available at harimari.com.

Primal Elements

Primal Elements soap-like shampoo and conditioner bars are intended to reduce landfill waste. (Primal Elements)

Huntington Beach-based Primal Elements makes shampoo and conditioner bars, so fewer bottles are dumped into landfills and oceans. The bars come in scents, including honey almond and rosemary mint, are not tested on animals and contain essential oils and botanicals. $9.50. Available at primalelements.com.

AG Jeans Adriano Goldschmied X Blanda

Pieces from AG, including this jacket in collaboration with Swiss artist Blanda, is part of the denim company's recently announced initiative recycle water. (Blanda / AG)

The Omaha jacket is part of a limited-edition capsule collection from AG Jeans Adriano Goldschmied and Swiss artist Blanda. AG recently announced initiatives to recycle water used during production in its Los Angeles and Mexico factories. Every purchase from the brand will also provide two weeks of clean water to someone in need. $325. Available at agjeans.com.

Marine Layer

Made from sand-washed Tencel, this jumpsuit is produced during a closed-loop manufacturing process for minimal waste. (Arturo Torres / Marine Layer)

Marine Layer, a San Francisco-based brand that uses recycled beechwood for its ultra-soft tees, applies its eco-conscious principles to this easy-wear jumpsuit. The sand-washed Tencel comes from wood produced during a closed-loop manufacturing process, so there is minimal waste. $125. Available at marinelayer.com.

Burton

Vermont-based Burton is committed to reducing carbon emissions by 20% and diverting 75% of its landfill waste by 2020. (Burton)

Burton, known for its outerwear, has made it its mission to reduce carbon emissions by 20% and divert 75% of landfill waste by 2020. Sustainably produced pieces include this Crown Bonded Full-Zip Hoodie. $89.95. Available at burton.com.

Coco + Carmen

Recycled cotton is used for these pouches from Coco + Carmen. (Coco + Carmen)

A new spring offering from Coco + Carmen includes these pouches made from 100% recycled cotton; available in totes and hobo-styles. The brand also makes animal-print totes from recycled plastic bottles. $25. Available at cococarmen.com.

Youth to the People

A large glass bottle of Superfood Cleanser from Youth to the People was released in time for Earth Day in packaging designed to minimize waste. (Youth to the People)

To celebrate Earth Day, L.A. skin-care brand Youth to the People has launched this special edition of its Superfood Cleanser. Made using kale, green tea and spinach, the cleanser is free of parabens, phthalates and sulfates. The 16-ounce glass bottle is designed to reduce waste. A dollar from every purchase will go to organizations working on environmental issues. $54. Available at youthtothepeople.com.

Outerknown

A denim trucker from Outerknown is made from decades-old re-purposed Levi's denim. (Boris Frantz / Outerknown)

Culver City-based Outerknown, co-founded by champion surfer Kelly Slater and designer John Moore, has environmental sustainability as the heart of the brand. This women’s Levi’s Authorized Vintage Trucker Type III jacket is made using denim that dates to the 1980s and 1990s and has been restored. $298. Available at outerknown.com.

Sun Child

Sari producers' leftover fabric — as well as recycled saris themselves — make up the floaty dresses from Topanga-based Sun Child. (Sun Child)

Topanga resident Elissa Kravetz founded Sun Child in 2015 after a trip to Goa, India. Her floaty, colorful dresses are fashioned from recycled Indian sari materials as well as leftover sari fabric, and they can be worn in multiple ways and fit sizes 0 to 16. Shown here is the Morrison dress. $375. Available iamsunchild.com.

SVNR

The Havana earring ($95) is made from repurposed and upcycled stones and designed to be worn as a single piece. (SVNR)

Jewelry from SVNR is created from stones that were found, repurposed and upcycled. This style, the Havana, has shells and stones such as jasper and quartz. (Earrings are generally sold as singles.) $95. Available at svnrshop.com.

