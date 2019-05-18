Shopping in Paris with my haute-couture Sherpa

The showroom of Alexandre Vauthier had been on my shortlist, only Paris Fashion Week had wiped out its inventory. Demay had come armed with Vauthier’s catalog, so we visited a store where I could try on his work for size and style. Celine Dion, Beyoncé and Rihanna wear his clothes, so I was curious to see if they’d work for me. One of Vauthier’s leather blazers was tempting, with its bold gold buttons and linebacker shoulders. Wearing it, I felt ready to crush anyone in my path, and who doesn’t want a garment that inspires that kind of confidence? Unfortunately, I had run out of space and money. Fortunately, I could order it later, if the mood struck.