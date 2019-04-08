Fred Segal returns to Malibu, looking both to the past and the future

Today, Molly Segal is a brand manager at Maris Collective, the retail consultancy that operates the women’s department at Fred Segal Sunset; she also oversaw the merchandising of Fred Segal Malibu’s apparel, accessories, jewelry and gifts assortment. She said her grandfather’s legacy of experiential retail still permeates the Fred Segal brand. “I see it everywhere. Everything I did from a branding perspective, from the interactions with customers to this opening celebration, is what he and my family represents,” she said. “When he started the original Fred Segal Malibu [in 1973], there was no fashion retail here at the time. There was nowhere to get together except the beach, so when he built the first store, there was a playground so people and families could come together. It was never just about shopping, it was about how everyone comes together and wants to be together and create a wonderful experience.”